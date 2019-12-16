'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Star Van Johnson Breaks His Silence About Exiting The Show

Written by Alexis Reese

Black Ink Crew: Chicago has returned for a new season on Wednesday (Dec. 4) but with significant changes to the cast. Van Johnson, Lily Barrios, Bella and Jenn will not grace televisions during season six. With eager fans of the show circling Twitter, one was bold enough to ask Johnson what happened.

Ask VH1 — VanJohnsonOfficial (@VanJohnsonTatz) December 13, 2019

Although it is not clear as to why Johnson is not on the show, a full revamp comes with a lot of changes including a new theme song, thanks to Phor Brumfield’s record “Chi-Town.” But Don Brumfield, Charmaine Walker and Ryan Henry remain as the original 9MAG crew on the series.

Atlanta Black Star reports that another fan expressed their concerns on the latest season just not being what they are used to seeing. “'Black Ink Crew Chicago’ just ain’t it this season. Let me know when they get Van back cause no.” The August season finale concluded with a lot of loose ends, including Johnson and Walker being confronted by rumors after whispers that the two hooked up at a tattoo convention at the beginning of season five. Walker’s former-fiance, Neek Bey, also proposed to her in front of the 9MAG crew, friends and family. The celebratory moment went downhill after Bella mentioned the sex rumor, dissed Walker’s outfit, and questioned how much her engagement ring was.

Despite the spiraling drama, the current season is three episodes in following Charmaine as she finds a new business partner to start her own shop after leaving 9MAG. Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs every Wednesday at 8/7C on VH1.