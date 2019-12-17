Kim Kardashian Addresses Rumors Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Are Engaged

Written by Alexis Reese

While on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, Kim Kardashian-West was asked by the comedian and host the current relationship status of her youngest sister with her former flame Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner was recently spotted on her Instagram showing off a rather larger diamond ring on her index finger. “I honestly don’t know,” Kim said. “But I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly.”

Pushing for a more definite answer, Ellen mentioned that Jenner was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring, however, they both concluded that Kylie has pockets deep enough to purchase her own bling. “The big ring… definitely, they’re not engaged and I think she’s wearing it on a different finger. I think she bought that herself because she was showing us,” she added. Jenner and Scott called it quits earlier this year after two years of dating but have focused on co-parenting their only daughter, Stormi Webster. Marriage rumors have circulated between the on-again-off-again couple, who often use the terms “hubby” and “wifey” between each other.

People reports their friendship was most recently in the spotlight when the two celebrated Thanksgiving at Kris Jenner’s home in Palm Springs. Kylie also supported Travis when she flew to Houston to support her former beau at his Astroworld Festival in November. The two were also seen at the Agua Caliente casino in SoCal the same month.

Although there is no clear answer on who the current love interest is in Jenner’s life, she was seen hitting the dance floor with Tyga at Diddy’s 50th celebration. Fans are also convinced that the 22-year-old could possibly be dropping hints that she is dating Drake after suspicious Instagram posts appeared on both celebs’ pages, one of Drake sporting a Sierra Canyon hoodie, which is the name of the private school Jenner attended. He also rocked a white Nike hat that was sealed with a kiss. The other post posted by Kylie showed two vending machines. Both machines had Jenner’s iconic lip kit logo on them, one serving champagne and the other serving skittles.

