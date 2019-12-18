Diddy To Receive Industry Icon Honor At Pre-Grammy Gala

Written by Alexis Reese

Diddy has more to celebrate after throwing an epic 50th birthday bash earlier this month. The media tycoon will be an honoree at the 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons event, which was announced early Wednesday morning on (Dec. 18). He will be celebrated for his 25 influential years in the music industry and beyond, according to the Grammys.

“For nearly three decades, Diddy has fused his boundless creativity and sharp entrepreneurial spirit to create timeless art and build brands and institutions that have shifted our global music culture,” said the president and CEO of the Recording Academy, Deborah Dugan. “By bringing the music and lifestyle of East Coast hip hop to the masses, he was an early reminder of music’s unifying ability to flip our perceptions and broaden our connections to all corners of the world.” The 50-year-old music mogul and three-time Grammy winner will be commemorated at the annual Recording Academy and Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Jan. 25, which is the eve of the 62nd Grammy Awards.

“It’s personally so gratifying that Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs is this year’s icon. He fully deserves this wonderful recognition,” said Clive Davis. “From his past innovative and creative contributions right from the very inception of the hip hop revolution to his many memorable appearances at the Pre Grammy Gala as both speaker and performer, it’s all come full circle. I couldn’t be happier for Sean as a dear friend and colleague.” Diddy thanked the grand announcement on his Twitter page.

Congratulations to Diddy!