Idris Elba's Description Of Training For 'Cats' Sounds An Awful Lot Like Foreplay

Written by Alexis Reese

In an interview with Variety, Idris Elba, who plays Macavity in the upcoming drama fantasy film Cats, spoke about his day-to-day while attending cat school to prepare for the movie. “You start at 8 a.m. in the morning and you walk in and you get on your knees,” he said. “Then, for at least seven minutes, you prowl around nuzzling each other, smelling each other, rolling around and basically doing what you think cats do.”

The 47-year-old was intrigued by the lessons. “If I’m honest, it was really fascinating. I’m not a cat lover but I got to understand cats and how they think and what they’re about.” In other news, fans have been patiently hoping that Idris Elba will be announced as the next James Bond. His co-star Judi Dench recently chimed in on the Bond buzz saying that she still thinks he has a shot.

“I knew he was up for [Bond]. In Cats, I had the line to him, ‘You’ll never get into Heaviside Layer,’ but during rehearsals, I said, ‘You’ll never get into MI6,’” the legendary actress said on the BBC’s The Graham Norton Show. “But I think he might.” According to The Jasmine Brand, if Elba snags the lead role, he will be the first Black actor to play Bond in the franchise’s history. In August, Elba told Vanity Fair, “Of course, if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?,’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah! That’s fascinating to me. But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna be the Black James Bond.’”

He continued, “You just get disheartened… when you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the color of my skin. And then if I get it and it didn’t work, or it did work, would it be because of the color of my skin? That’s a difficult position to put myself into when I don’t need to.” Either way, fans are still rooting for Elba to make James Bond history.