JR Smith’s Wife Prays For His Alleged Mistress, Actress Candice Patton, In Instagram Video

Written by Alexis Reese

Jewel Harris, the wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player JR Smith, posted a video on her Instagram on Monday (Dec. 17) with a conflicting prayer that blasts her husband for having an affair with The Flash actress Candice Patton. Harris appears to confirm the accusations in an emotional confessional video about his alleged cheating. “It’s a battle, it’s an obstacle,” she says in the video. “It hurts, it’s unfortunate, but that’s what it is.”

“God, I am humbly coming to you in the mighty name of Jesus,” she starts off after explaining her prayer was a calling from God. “I ask that you decrease my flesh and increase my spirit so this prayer is not blocked or hinder.” Continuing her tear-jerking prayer, the 34-year-old breaks down in tears as she prays over her husband to find the right path in his life. “God, I am asking you, Lord Father God, as your servant to please help and heal my husband, Lord Father God and please forgive him. For he knew not what he do ” she pleads. In the 10-minute video, Harris also prays for Smith’s alleged mistress.

“We are all hurting. Everybody is hurting. Not just me, but my husband, he’s hurting. And Candice, Lord father God. She’s hurting. I pray Lord Father God for Candice that you please just mend her heart. For her to go out here and sneak a married man. I pray you give her grace and mercy.” Since posting her wishful prayer, Harris has not removed any posts of her husband on social media.

The couple has been married since August 2016. In January of the following year, the-then newlyweds shared difficult news in video that their daughter, Dakota, had been born five months early, weighing just one pound.

With the apparent affair now out in the open, it is unclear what the next steps will be.