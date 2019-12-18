Jussie Smollett Could Be Poised For An Epic Comeback

We may not have heard — or seen — the last of Jussie Smollett.

The actor, who was effectively blacklisted from Hollywood following an alleged hate crime hoax, may be returning to Empire’s final season after Brett Mahoney, the program’s showrunner, admitted it’d be “weird to end the series without seeing him.”

Mohoney told TVLine that discussions are underway to possibly have the actor make an appearance to conclude the series.

“It would be weird in my mind to end this family show and this family drama of which he was such a significant part of without seeing him,” he said. “It’s fair to say it’s being discussed, but there’s no plan as of yet to bring him back. There’s been no decision made.”

The news of a potential return for Smollett comes in stark contrast to show creator Lee Daniels’ assertion in June that Jussie would never again appear on Empire. “Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire,” tweeted Daniels.