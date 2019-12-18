Lifetime Responds To Drea Kelly's Threat To Sue Lifetime

Written by Alexis Reese

According to Page Six, Lifetime has responded to Drea Kelly, ex-wife of R. Kelly, who threatened to sue the syndicated network because of her appearance in the trailer Surviving R. Kelly Part Two: The Reckoning. The senior vice president of Lifetime and the executive producer of Surviving R. Kelly, Brie Miranda Bryant, talked to the outlet during the New York City screening of the upcoming doc on Tuesday (Dec. 17).

“I hope she feels differently after she sees it,” Bryant said. “The pieces that were in the trailer are from her interview in part one. She did not sit for part two,” Bryant said. Drea’s brief appearance in the trailer shows that she is wearing the same pink blazer outfit that she initially wore for part one. In a Q&A with TMZ, Kelly has also decided to distance herself from Lifetime, stating there was a misstep in aftercare for the survivors and victims who participated in part one.

Bryant addressed Kelly’s comment by replying, “We had two therapists who were able to consult with survivors and participants after every interview who were there throughout duration [of production].” She also added, “We have, it may have hit 23 advocacy groups that have helped us during the making of the series to make sure we were staying within proper parameters.” Bryant also confirmed that Kelly denied all means of support that was offered. Since the Lifetime response, Kelly has yet to comment again.