‘Married To Medicine’ Reunion Special Exploded With Backstage Drama

‘Married To Medicine’ Reunion Special Exploded With Backstage Drama

Simone, Heavenly, Purselle and more went off.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

The three-part Married to Medicine season reunion premieres on Sunday (Dec. 29), and the trailer, exclusively released by People, shows a volcano of emotions exploding backstage. 

Emotions are seen stirring between Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jacqueline WalterDr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Mariah Huq and newest friend Buffie Purselle.

Deceitfulness and dishonesty seemed to be a reoccurring theme as the trailer shows the cast taking verbal blows to each other. 

“You the biggest, ugliest liar here!” Dr. Simone yells.

Purselle also calls out Dr. Heavenly for her alleged visible deceptions. 

“You lying through them dentures,” she says.

“You lying through that fat a**,” Heavenly responds.

RELATED: ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Miss Quad Exclusively Dispels Rumors That She Had Any Relationship With Rapper Common

People report that part one and part two, which both air on the same evening of the reunion, will cover a turn of events with the news of Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone’s steady friendship. Viewers can also expect Purselle’s exciting family news that she and her husband are hoping to grow their family with the help of a surrogate after they suffered six miscarriages. 

RELATED: Dr. Heavenly Apologizes For Starting The Quad And Common Dating Rumors [Exclusive]

Fans can also tune in to Dr. Damon unveiling the truth of what happened when he attended the gentleman’s club during part three of the reunion set to air on Sunday (Jan. 5). The drama will soon explode between the cast both on the stage and off the stage without the mediation of host Andy Cohen

RELATED: Buffie Purselle Of ‘Married To Medicine’ Pens Lengthy Clapblack After Dr. Jackie Told A Crowded Room She’s ‘Infertile’

The season finale of Married to Medicine airs on Sunday (Dec. 22). 

Watch the Season 7 trailer below:

(Photo: Bravo)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs