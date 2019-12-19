‘Married To Medicine’ Reunion Special Exploded With Backstage Drama

The three-part Married to Medicine season reunion premieres on Sunday (Dec. 29), and the trailer, exclusively released by People, shows a volcano of emotions exploding backstage.

Emotions are seen stirring between Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jacqueline Walter, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Mariah Huq and newest friend Buffie Purselle.

Deceitfulness and dishonesty seemed to be a reoccurring theme as the trailer shows the cast taking verbal blows to each other.

“You the biggest, ugliest liar here!” Dr. Simone yells.

Purselle also calls out Dr. Heavenly for her alleged visible deceptions.

“You lying through them dentures,” she says.

“You lying through that fat a**,” Heavenly responds.