‘Married To Medicine’ Reunion Special Exploded With Backstage Drama

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The three-part Married to Medicine season reunion premieres on Sunday (Dec. 29), and the trailer, exclusively released by People, shows a volcano of emotions exploding backstage.
Emotions are seen stirring between Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jacqueline Walter, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Mariah Huq and newest friend Buffie Purselle.
Deceitfulness and dishonesty seemed to be a reoccurring theme as the trailer shows the cast taking verbal blows to each other.
“You the biggest, ugliest liar here!” Dr. Simone yells.
Purselle also calls out Dr. Heavenly for her alleged visible deceptions.
“You lying through them dentures,” she says.
“You lying through that fat a**,” Heavenly responds.
RELATED: ‘Married To Medicine’ Star Miss Quad Exclusively Dispels Rumors That She Had Any Relationship With Rapper Common
People report that part one and part two, which both air on the same evening of the reunion, will cover a turn of events with the news of Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone’s steady friendship. Viewers can also expect Purselle’s exciting family news that she and her husband are hoping to grow their family with the help of a surrogate after they suffered six miscarriages.
Fans can also tune in to Dr. Damon unveiling the truth of what happened when he attended the gentleman’s club during part three of the reunion set to air on Sunday (Jan. 5). The drama will soon explode between the cast both on the stage and off the stage without the mediation of host Andy Cohen.
RELATED: Buffie Purselle Of ‘Married To Medicine’ Pens Lengthy Clapblack After Dr. Jackie Told A Crowded Room She’s ‘Infertile’
The season finale of Married to Medicine airs on Sunday (Dec. 22).
Watch the Season 7 trailer below:
(Photo: Bravo)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS