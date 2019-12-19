The US Government Recognized ‘Wakanda’ As A Real Country

US Department of Agriculture building on Independence Avenue, Washington DC, USA

Between this and impeachment, it was a good day.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Wakanda, the fictional country depicted in the Marvel movie Black Panther, was reportedly listed as a free trade partner of the U.S. by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The blunder happened after the mythical East African nation was uploaded onto the drop-down menu for the USDA’s foreign agricultural service’s tariff tracker for tests and remained there for days.

USDA spokesman Mike Illenberg told NBC of the situation: “Over the past few weeks, the foreign agricultural service staff who maintain the tariff tracker have been using test files to ensure that the system is running properly. The Wakanda information should have been removed after testing and has now been taken down.”

Francis Tseng, who works for the Jain Family Institute, posted screenshots from the website on Twitter.

According to the website, among the goods supplied by Wakanda include “live asses,” “mules and hinnies” and other farm animals.

Looks like Black Panther’s influence reaches all the way to the federal government.

