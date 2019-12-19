Orlando Jones Calls 'American Gods' Showrunner A 'Wigga'

Written by Alexis Reese

Former cast member of American Gods Orlando Jones called into The Clay Cane Show on SiriusXM Urban View channel 126 on Thursday (Dec.19) to give a little more insight on the showrunner and him being fired from the Starz show. The 51-year-old actor and comedian told Cane that the showrunner — without saying his name — is a “culture vulture white guy” who runs around “with a Black Panther T-shirt on, talking and acting like he’s Black.”

“You’re playing that whole game, which is the only reason you would run your a** around and say something as crazy as ‘Mr. Nancy is bad for Black America.’” He continued, “Clearly, there is nobody around to correct you, there’s nobody of color around you who feels that they have the guts to say, ‘Hey sir, you probably shouldn’t say that you write from a Black male perspective.’ You’re like a 60-plus-year-old white man.” Jones recently shared a video of himself on his Twitter to tell all of his American Gods fans that he felt discriminated against in light of Gabrielle Union being fired from America's Got Talent.

Both shows are run at the hands of the same production company, Freemantle Media. Jones also told Cane, “If you ask anybody about who the Season 3 showrunner is, there [are] two things they will tell you: he is a white man [and] he thinks he’s Black.” “He wears ‘stay woke’ hats... [He] dresses like old school Run DMC… I don’t have problems with somebody that’s a fan of the culture but that doesn’t make you Black,” he said. Jones also called him “wigga,” which is a term that is used to call white people the N-word. “I’m going to use a word, I don’t mean to offend anybody,” he started off. “I don’t give offense, you take offense. I’m going to throw ‘wigga’ in the air, you claim it as your own,” he chuckled. “So you got this guy [and] that’s his behavior. That’s how he presents himself.”

Listen to the clips of Orlando Jones on The Clay Cane Show below: