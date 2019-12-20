‘The Real’ Is Slated To Announce This New Co-Host In 2020

The Real is officially expanding.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the weekday syndicated talk show is bringing Amanda Seales on as a permanent fifth co-host.

“She guest co-hosted on the show for awhile and they loved her, she really connected with the audience!” a source told the celebrity news website.

Beginning in 2013, the program initially featured co-hosts Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tamar Braxton. After season two, Braxton’s contract was not renewed and since her departure a fifth co-host position remained vacant.

The Jasmine Brand reports that the ratings for The Real have continued to increase over the years and Seales will further diversify the points of view and conversations the program is known for.

“Everyone is really excited about her coming on!” the source said.

Last month, Fox Television Stations renewed the series for the seventh and eighth season with Warner Bros. Television Distribution, producing the show into the 2021-22 television season.