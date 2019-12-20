Three ‘Love & Hip Hop’ And ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Stars Reportedly Land Roles On ‘Insecure’

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Ray J is known for bringing the drama to Love & Hip Hop, but now he’ll have a chance to do the same on one of the most popular fictional shows on television.
The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star recently took to his Instagram to reveal himself and a bunch of other reality stars on set of the HBO series Insecure. The assumption is that all the talent will be appearing on the show during its upcoming third season.
“Right now we on the set of Insecure. We doing it. Stars all behind me, everybody talented,” he said while standing next to Porsha Williams, SZA, Kandi Burruss, Terri Vaughn and Carl Payne. “HBO, we on the way, you know what I’m saying? And I’m confident, even on Insecure.”
RELATED: Ray J Has A Message For Married Men, Everywhere
The ShadeRoom reposted the now-deleted video and had the comment section poppin. “I can’t wait for the new season,” one person wrote. “Been waiting on this,” another commented along with clapping emojis.
In September 2018, Issa Rae announced that Insecure was renewed for a fourth season and in April, Deadline reported that the series wouldn’t return until 2020.
Porsha also shared video of herself on-set. A source close to her confirmed to Page Six that she is filming for the HBO series and that the show is “one of her favorites.”
It’s unclear what type of role Ray J and company will play on the show, if any, but we’re definitely curious. See his short video of what went down below.
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS