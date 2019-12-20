Three ‘Love & Hip Hop’ And ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Stars Reportedly Land Roles On ‘Insecure’

Ray J is known for bringing the drama to Love & Hip Hop, but now he’ll have a chance to do the same on one of the most popular fictional shows on television.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star recently took to his Instagram to reveal himself and a bunch of other reality stars on set of the HBO series Insecure. The assumption is that all the talent will be appearing on the show during its upcoming third season.

“Right now we on the set of Insecure. We doing it. Stars all behind me, everybody talented,” he said while standing next to Porsha Williams, SZA, Kandi Burruss, Terri Vaughn and Carl Payne. “HBO, we on the way, you know what I’m saying? And I’m confident, even on Insecure.”

RELATED: Ray J Has A Message For Married Men, Everywhere

The ShadeRoom reposted the now-deleted video and had the comment section poppin. “I can’t wait for the new season,” one person wrote. “Been waiting on this,” another commented along with clapping emojis.