Erica Mena Reminds Twitter Of Safaree’s Leaked Nudes After DaBaby Breaks The Internet

Erica Mena was out cracking jokes on Twitter after DaBaby’s alleged nudes were leaked.
On Saturday (Dec. 21) a nude video was leaked of an unidentified man, whom many believed to be DaBaby. The rapper broke the internet after many females were very impressed with what they saw.
But although DaBaby quickly shut down those rumors, sharing a simple tweet saying, “ion send nudes,” Erica Mena couldn’t let him have all the attention. The Love & Hip Hop star popped out to make sure the internet didn't forget about her man.
“YO DA BABY, I’M REALLY HAPPY FOR YOU, MY HOMEGIRLS GROUP CHAT WILL LET YOU FINISH, BUT MY HUSBAND HAS ONE OF THE BEST NUDE LEAKE OF ALL TIME.!” pic.twitter.com/bE2BlOyhCK— Erica Mena Samuels (@iamErica_Mena) December 22, 2019
Safaree had social media going crazy in 2018 when his nudes were leaked online. With all the hype going toward DaBaby this weekend, Erica Mena couldn’t resist showing her husband some love.
And even after some thought the tweet was a “weird flex,” she was ready to clap back at any trolls.
I guess we can’t be mad at a supportive wife!
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)
