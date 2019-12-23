Erica Mena Reminds Twitter Of Safaree’s Leaked Nudes After DaBaby Breaks The Internet

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Erica Mena attends the 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

“My husband has one of the best nude leaks of all time!”

Erica Mena was out cracking jokes on Twitter after DaBaby’s alleged nudes were leaked.

On Saturday (Dec. 21) a nude video was leaked of an unidentified man, whom many believed to be DaBaby. The rapper broke the internet after many females were very impressed with what they saw. 

But although DaBaby quickly shut down those rumors, sharing a simple tweet saying, “ion send nudes,” Erica Mena couldn’t let him have all the attention. The Love & Hip Hop star popped out to make sure the internet didn't forget about her man.

Safaree had social media going crazy in 2018 when his nudes were leaked online. With all the hype going toward DaBaby this weekend, Erica Mena couldn’t resist showing her husband some love. 

And even after some thought the tweet was a “weird flex,” she was ready to clap back at any trolls.

I guess we can’t be mad at a supportive wife!

