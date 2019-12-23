Erica Mena Reminds Twitter Of Safaree’s Leaked Nudes After DaBaby Breaks The Internet

Erica Mena was out cracking jokes on Twitter after DaBaby’s alleged nudes were leaked.

On Saturday (Dec. 21) a nude video was leaked of an unidentified man, whom many believed to be DaBaby. The rapper broke the internet after many females were very impressed with what they saw.

But although DaBaby quickly shut down those rumors, sharing a simple tweet saying, “ion send nudes,” Erica Mena couldn’t let him have all the attention. The Love & Hip Hop star popped out to make sure the internet didn't forget about her man.