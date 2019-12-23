Toya Wright Faces Backlash For Sing Along To Raunchy Lyrics In Front Of Her Niece

Reginae Carter ’s mother posted a video on Instagram with her soon-to-be hubby, Robert Rushing. The two were in the car listening and singing along to a sexy, love song with more than a few raunchy lyrics.

Toya Wright, who recently changed her name to Toya Johnson , is the latest mom to get dragged on social media for her parenting style.

But what has critics so shocked is the view of her niece, who she’s raised, sitting in the back seat while Toya sings the explicit lyrics.

One of her followers commented: “Damn ain't yo Niece in the back seat 🥴 Whew Chileee.. #ratchetparenting”

Another followed up with, “So it’s ok to listen and go along with the kids of today😕... just saying what happened to grown folks staying grown and kids being kids... my boys listen to all type of shit but I don’t do it with them that’s all.”

But Toya wasn’t about to let the comments slide without a few clap backs.

She responded saying, “Raise your kids and let us raise our kids. Thank you.” And she made sure to note that her niece was 15 years old and has probably listened to worse songs.

But we’ll let you decide for yourself if this falls under #ratchetparenting.