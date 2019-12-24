Nicole Murphy Claps Back At Bill Cosby For 'Hollywood Slave' Attack On Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy made a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live over the weekend and delivered the weekly sketch comedy show it’s biggest ratings in over two years.

One of the most memorable moments was when the actor and comedian delivered his opening monologue, during which he took a few jabs at Bill Cosby. Apparently, word got to the prison where Cosby is currently serving an eight-year sentence for sexual assault, and Cosby’s publicist responded to Murphy’s comments by calling him a “Hollywood slave,” among other things.

While social media went wild reacting to the statement made by the publicist, perhaps the best response is coming from Murphy’s ex-wife.

RELATED: Bill Cosby Calls Eddie Murphy A ‘Hollywood Slave’ For Taking Shots At Him On ‘Saturday Night Live’

TMZ’s cameras recently caught up with Nicole Murphy and asked her about what Cosby thought of Eddie and his return to SNL.

“That’s unfortunate,” she said. “But you know – look who’s in jail and look who’s not.”

Zing!

Nicole was also asked if she believes Eddie Murphy should take over the new moniker as “America’s Dad,” a term Bill Cosby was labeled with prior to his sexual assault convictions.

“I don’t know if he’s America’s Dad ‘cause there’s a lot of great fathers out there as well, but I know he’s a wonderful dad, so I’m going to give him the trophy for myself,” she said.

Watch the interview segment below.