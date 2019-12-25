Jussie Smollett Donates $10K To Flint Children's Charity

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 21: Jussie Smollett is seen at NATPE Miami 2019 - Tyler Perry Keynote "Living the Dream: A Career in Content" at the Fontainebleau Hotel on January 21, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Jussie Smollett Donates $10K To Flint Children's Charity

The former ‘Empire’ actor also showed up for a surprise visit.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Jussie Smollett is sharing his good fortune with those who need it this holiday season.

The former Empire actor made a surprise visit to Flint, Michigan, and along with environmental activist Amariyanna “Mari” Copeny, threw “the biggest party ever for Flint KIds.”

Smollett and Copeny handed out toys, winter coats, books and school supplies to children. Jussie also took to his Instagram to share pictures some of the day’s festivities.

“I pray that my future daughter is as fearless, loving and gangsta as these young queens,” he captioned the post. “My heart is full knowing these young people exist. Hopefully us adults start taking note. Happy holidays fam. One love. #Flint #FlintKids #MariCopenyPotus2044.”

According to TMZ, Smollett also donated $10,000 to the Flint KIDS program.

The Detroit Metro Times reports that Mari Copeny (also known as Little Miss Flint) is a 12-year-old former beauty pageant contestant and has become one of the many faces of the Flint water crisis.

View this post on Instagram

He always shows up 😍 #Family #TeamMari

A post shared by Mari Copeny (@littlemissflint) on

Last year, Jussie Smollett donated $125,000 to various charities ahead of the holiday season, including Flint KIDS and the Black AIDS institute.

Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs