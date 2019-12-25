Jussie Smollett Donates $10K To Flint Children's Charity

Jussie Smollett is sharing his good fortune with those who need it this holiday season.

The former Empire actor made a surprise visit to Flint, Michigan, and along with environmental activist Amariyanna “Mari” Copeny, threw “the biggest party ever for Flint KIds.”

Smollett and Copeny handed out toys, winter coats, books and school supplies to children. Jussie also took to his Instagram to share pictures some of the day’s festivities.

“I pray that my future daughter is as fearless, loving and gangsta as these young queens,” he captioned the post. “My heart is full knowing these young people exist. Hopefully us adults start taking note. Happy holidays fam. One love. #Flint #FlintKids #MariCopenyPotus2044.”