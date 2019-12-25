Jussie Smollett Donates $10K To Flint Children's Charity

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Jussie Smollett is sharing his good fortune with those who need it this holiday season.
The former Empire actor made a surprise visit to Flint, Michigan, and along with environmental activist Amariyanna “Mari” Copeny, threw “the biggest party ever for Flint KIds.”
Smollett and Copeny handed out toys, winter coats, books and school supplies to children. Jussie also took to his Instagram to share pictures some of the day’s festivities.
“I pray that my future daughter is as fearless, loving and gangsta as these young queens,” he captioned the post. “My heart is full knowing these young people exist. Hopefully us adults start taking note. Happy holidays fam. One love. #Flint #FlintKids #MariCopenyPotus2044.”
According to TMZ, Smollett also donated $10,000 to the Flint KIDS program.
The Detroit Metro Times reports that Mari Copeny (also known as Little Miss Flint) is a 12-year-old former beauty pageant contestant and has become one of the many faces of the Flint water crisis.
Last year, Jussie Smollett donated $125,000 to various charities ahead of the holiday season, including Flint KIDS and the Black AIDS institute.
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
