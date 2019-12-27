Kevin Hart Got Crushed By A 6’10” NBA Player And His Reaction Was Hilarious

In September, Kevin Hart was involved in a serious car accident that ended up damaging his back and sidelining him temporarily from his career.

The actor and comedian is now getting back out into the public sphere and was spotted courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers Christmas Day game against their crosstown rival Clippers. Turns out, the best seats in the house were also the most dangerous.

Right before halftime, Lakers forward Anthony Davis accidentally landed his 6’10” frame on top of Hart during a fadeaway jumper. A video that captured the moment shows Hart grimacing from the pain of being smushed, but shortly afterward he smiled as Davis looked down and realized on who he had landed. The two shortly embraced before LeBron James ran over to share in a group hug.

RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Moved From Hospital To Rehab Facility Following Horrific Car Crash

Hopefully Hart’s three spinal fractures didn’t feel too much strain.

The Lakers ended up losing to the Clippers 106 to 111, but everyone was happy to see Kevin doing much better.

See what transpired below.