Eniko Parrish Hart Reveals How She Found Out Kevin Hart Cheated On Her

Kevin Hart's Netflix documentary Don’t F**k This Up is available now. The comedian and his wife Eniko Parrish Hart opened up about his 2017 cheating scandal, which was caught on video. Sadly, Eniko revealed she found out via an anonymous direct message on social media.

Eniko said, "How I found out was a DM. I don't know who it was. They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman. I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it.”



Eniko still does not know who sent her the direct message.

The six-part series shows the actor going deep about his personal life, including marital issues, his father's drug addiction and his fiasco with the Oscars last year.

Don’t F**k This Up hit Netflix yesterday (December 27). Watch the trailer below: