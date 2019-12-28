Joseline Hernandez Shamed For Instagram Photo: 'Don't Go Back To Being Trashy'

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 10: Joseline Hrnandez Hosts a Party at Gold Room on June 10, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star is raising eyebrows on Instagram.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

If there’s one thing we know about Joseline Hernandez it is that she’s going to do her and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

The Love & Hip Hop star celebrated Christmas by posting a picture of herself in a black peplum top, brown skin-tight pants and her legs spread over a caption reading, “Merry Christmas bitchessss and get you some money,” accompanied by four dollar-bag emojis and four licking emojis.

Also, Hernandez posed in-front of ATM-inspired artwork to make the picture extra provocative.

While many in her comments loved the post, including fellow L&HH star Hazel-E who wrote, “Merry Christmas Sis. You serving present tease,” others spoiled the party by claiming Joseline is being “trashy” and seeking attention. “Don't go back to being trashy you were doing so good,” one commenter wrote. “Close ya damn legs,” another wrote.

A couple people did slide in though and defended Hernandez, ‘They her legs why ya’ll worried about them. Joseline do your thang boo,” one wrote. “@joseline you doin thang. Stop hating she’s a damn mom to,” another commented.

Joseline returned to Love & Hip Hop for season 3 in Miami earlier this month and will be featured on the show starting in January. It’s safe to say she’s using her social media to let everyone know that she’s going to continue to bring her carefree attitude back to the VH1 series.

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

