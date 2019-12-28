Joseline Hernandez Shamed For Instagram Photo: 'Don't Go Back To Being Trashy'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
If there’s one thing we know about Joseline Hernandez it is that she’s going to do her and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.
The Love & Hip Hop star celebrated Christmas by posting a picture of herself in a black peplum top, brown skin-tight pants and her legs spread over a caption reading, “Merry Christmas bitchessss and get you some money,” accompanied by four dollar-bag emojis and four licking emojis.
RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Made Her ‘Married To Medicine’ Debut This Week And Already Has An Enemy
Also, Hernandez posed in-front of ATM-inspired artwork to make the picture extra provocative.
While many in her comments loved the post, including fellow L&HH star Hazel-E who wrote, “Merry Christmas Sis. You serving present tease,” others spoiled the party by claiming Joseline is being “trashy” and seeking attention. “Don't go back to being trashy you were doing so good,” one commenter wrote. “Close ya damn legs,” another wrote.
A couple people did slide in though and defended Hernandez, ‘They her legs why ya’ll worried about them. Joseline do your thang boo,” one wrote. “@joseline you doin thang. Stop hating she’s a damn mom to,” another commented.
Joseline returned to Love & Hip Hop for season 3 in Miami earlier this month and will be featured on the show starting in January. It’s safe to say she’s using her social media to let everyone know that she’s going to continue to bring her carefree attitude back to the VH1 series.
Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS