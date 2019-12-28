Joseline Hernandez Shamed For Instagram Photo: 'Don't Go Back To Being Trashy'

If there’s one thing we know about Joseline Hernandez it is that she’s going to do her and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

The Love & Hip Hop star celebrated Christmas by posting a picture of herself in a black peplum top, brown skin-tight pants and her legs spread over a caption reading, “Merry Christmas bitchessss and get you some money,” accompanied by four dollar-bag emojis and four licking emojis.

Also, Hernandez posed in-front of ATM-inspired artwork to make the picture extra provocative.

While many in her comments loved the post, including fellow L&HH star Hazel-E who wrote, “Merry Christmas Sis. You serving present tease,” others spoiled the party by claiming Joseline is being “trashy” and seeking attention. “Don't go back to being trashy you were doing so good,” one commenter wrote. “Close ya damn legs,” another wrote.