‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Reportedly Gets In A Food Fight With 7-Eleven Clerk

Bryshere Gray, the actor who portrays Yazz, a.k.a. Hakeem Lyon, on Empire, reportedly told police he engaged in a food fight with a 7-Eleven clerk after she falsely accused him of spitting on the floor of the convenience store.

TMZ obtained body cam footage showing the actor being questioned about the altercation inside the Orlando store last month. Gray claims the incident began because the man he was with spit on the floor and the cashier didn’t approve.

He then says the employee snapped, and even after he began cleaning up his friend’s spit, she allegedly threw something at him. That’s when Gray says he retaliated by throwing a bag of chips at her before leaving. He believes surveillance footage of the incident will back up his story.

RELATED: ‘Empire’ Star Terrence Howard Makes A Surprising Announcement As The Series Comes To An End