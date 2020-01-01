‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Reportedly Gets In A Food Fight With 7-Eleven Clerk

EMPIRE: Bryshere Y. Gray in the "Without All Remedy" episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, April 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

The actor says false accusations were made against him.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Bryshere Gray, the actor who portrays Yazz, a.k.a. Hakeem Lyon, on Empire, reportedly told police he engaged in a food fight with a 7-Eleven clerk after she falsely accused him of spitting on the floor of the convenience store.

TMZ obtained body cam footage showing the actor being questioned about the altercation inside the Orlando store last month. Gray claims the incident began because the man he was with spit on the floor and the cashier didn’t approve.

He then says the employee snapped, and even after he began cleaning up his friend’s spit, she allegedly threw something at him. That’s when Gray says he retaliated by throwing a bag of chips at her before leaving. He believes surveillance footage of the incident will back up his story.

The clerk’s perspective is quite different. She claims Gray is the one who spit on the floor and threw numerous items at her. She's asking officers to press charges against the actor, as she believes surveillance video will prove her story to be true.

TMZ reports that no arrests have yet been made due to conflicting stories and lack of apparent physical injuries. The surveillance footage is still being reviewed.

Photo: FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

