Everything We Know About The Passing Of Bobbi Kristina's Ex Nick Gordon

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-boyfriend, has passed away at the age of 30.
According to Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., Nick died early Wednesday morning (January 1) in Florida after a drug overdose.
“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr. told PEOPLE in a statement. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”
The Daily Mail reports that Gordon had suffered numerous heart attacks on New Year’s Day and was rushed to an Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital, where he would later die.
Walker Jr. initially relayed his sadness over the passing on Facebook shortly after the news broke. “GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS” and “All I can do is cry.”
In a separate post, he wrote: “I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces.”
He continued, "S**t wasn’t suppose to go like this … you were [my] best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you."
He also added, "New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”
The death comes just three years after Gordon was found liable in the wrongful death case of Bobbi Kristina Brown, who suffered violent seizures and went into a coma in February 2015. She would die July 26, 2015. She was only 22 years old.
A judge ordered Gordon to pay $36 million to her estate as a result of the case decision.
Gordon was also recently caught up in other legal drama regarding his exes. According to a March 2018 arrest report, Laura Leal, his girlfriend at the time, accused him of striking her in the face while she was driving.
In April 2018, Leal would testify under oath and denied being struck by Gordon “against her will.” No charges were brought against Gordon for the alleged incident.
Bobbi Kristina passed away three years after her mother Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012. A coroner's report revealed that she had accidentally drowned in a bathtub, with heart disease and cocaine use attributed as contributing factors in her death.
