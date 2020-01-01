Everything We Know About The Passing Of Bobbi Kristina's Ex Nick Gordon

Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-boyfriend, has passed away at the age of 30.

According to Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., Nick died early Wednesday morning (January 1) in Florida after a drug overdose.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr. told PEOPLE in a statement. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

The Daily Mail reports that Gordon had suffered numerous heart attacks on New Year’s Day and was rushed to an Intensive Care Unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital, where he would later die.

Walker Jr. initially relayed his sadness over the passing on Facebook shortly after the news broke. “GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS” and “All I can do is cry.”

RELATED: Nick Gordon's Former Lawyer Speaks Out on Bobbi Kristina Ruling

In a separate post, he wrote: “I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces.”

He continued, "S**t wasn’t suppose to go like this … you were [my] best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you."



He also added, "New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”