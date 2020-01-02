Get Your First Look At Octavia Spencer As Madam C.J. Walker

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Octavia Spencer attends the "Truth Be Told" screening at Paley Center For Media on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Get Your First Look At Octavia Spencer As Madam C.J. Walker

The biopic has a premiere date on Netflix.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

The story of Madam C.J. Walker is about to hit the masses with the Netflix film Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. Neftlix announced today (Jan. 2) that the movie will premiere March 20. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer will star as Walker, who was the first woman to be a self-made millionaire in the United States. 

Walker was born Sarah Breedlove in 1867 and was the first one of her siblings to not be born into slavery in Louisiana. Fighting incredible odds, Walker found huge success with Black hair care products and was a pioneer in Black women's economic independence. She even trained other women on how to be entrepreneurs. Walker passed away in 1919 at only 51 years old but left behind an epic legacy. 

See the first images of the film below:

RELATED: 'Orange Is The New Black' Star Danielle Brooks Welcomes A Baby Girl

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker is based on the book On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, which is written by her great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles. The film also stars Blair Underwood as her husband, Tiffany Haddish as her daughter and Carmen Ejogo as her business rival.

This will clearly be another winning role for Octavia Spencer. Keep slaying.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs