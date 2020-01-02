Get Your First Look At Octavia Spencer As Madam C.J. Walker

The story of Madam C.J. Walker is about to hit the masses with the Netflix film Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. Neftlix announced today (Jan. 2) that the movie will premiere March 20. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer will star as Walker, who was the first woman to be a self-made millionaire in the United States.

Walker was born Sarah Breedlove in 1867 and was the first one of her siblings to not be born into slavery in Louisiana. Fighting incredible odds, Walker found huge success with Black hair care products and was a pioneer in Black women's economic independence. She even trained other women on how to be entrepreneurs. Walker passed away in 1919 at only 51 years old but left behind an epic legacy.

See the first images of the film below: