Sashay, Away: RuPaul's Talk Show Has Been Canceled

RuPaul’s talk show premiered over the summer with the hope of being a huge success. Guests included Sen. Cory Booker, Blac Chyna, Ciara and many more. However, it was a no from viewers. The show has been canceled.



TV Line confirms the news. The show was executive produced by Jill Van Lokeren, who was a producer on The Oprah Winfrey Show. When The RuPaul Show premiered, she told The Hollywood Reporter, “He has what it takes. Beyond the skill and the talent, he's a natural-born producer. And at this time, this moment in the world with everything he stands for, to me, it's why I'm here right now. I can't even tell you how much I believe in him — his voice, his message, his mission, his personality, his humor. It's exactly what is missing in the world."



Well, clearly Ru still has what it takes. RuPaul’s Drag Race is still a massive hit and his new Netflix series AJ and the Queen drops a week from today (Jan. 10). Watch the trailer below: