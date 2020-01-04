Gabrielle Union Invited Her Uber Driver To Use Her Bathroom And What Happened Next Left Her Shook

There’s no doubt Gabrielle Union dedicates time to making the house she shares with her husband Dwyane Wade a home, but we are positive the famed actress wasn’t expecting her Uber driver to take up residence in her bathroom for the beginning of 2020.

According to a tweet posted by the Being Mary Jane actress on New Year’s Day, she responsibly opted to take an Uber home after a long night of celebrating.

Thankful for getting her home safely, Gabrielle claims she let the driver use her bathroom. That’s when things took an unexpected turn, as the driver didn’t flush the toilet until 15-20 minutes later.