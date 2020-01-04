Pam Grier Denies She Has Stage 4 Cancer

Pam Grier is a survivor of cancer, but that was then and now she claims she hasn’t developed another form of the disease.

Rumors on social media spread earlier this week that the actress was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and is in a fight for her life. According to TMZ, a representative for Grier claims the rumors are untrue and that she’s as healthy as ever.

The rep also says Grier is currently working on season 3 of her ABC show Bless This Mess and regularly puts in 8-to-10-hour workdays.

In 1988, Pam Grier was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer and given just 18 months to live. Through treatment, she was able to make a full recovery and has been in remission since. This year, she’ll turn 71 years old.