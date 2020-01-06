Billy Porter Rips Into Critics Telling Actors To Not Be Political

During the Golden Globes last night (January 5), host Ricky Gervais, in his opening, claimed that actors and actresses shouldn’t be political in their speeches because they work for companies that “run sweatshops in China." Due to his comments, #HollywoodHypocrites has been trending on Twitter

Billy Porter, who was last seen slaying the award’s red carpet, shut down that perspective. During a quick interview with TMZ, the Pose star says he believes speeches at award shows are the perfect moments to bring awareness to important issues.

“Artists have been at the forefront of change since the beginning of time, so this new version of ‘shut up and sing,’ or whatever that bulls**t, is not right,” he said. “That’s the point, that’s what we’re here for, and that’s always what I’m going to do. If not now, when? This is the platform, that’s what we’re supposed to do.”

Porter also defended entertainers against claims made by Gervais and others that they’re misinformed about politics.

“We are artists and we have a say, too,” he said. “Just because we’re actors and singers and writers and producers doesn’t mean we don’t have a say and we’re not stupid. We’re actually really intelligent people. I have two doctorates.”

Winners on Sunday tackled numerous issues in their speeches including abortion, climate change, the Australia bush fires and the possible war with Iran.