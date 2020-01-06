Cynthia Bailey Spotted Wearing A Wedding Dress With Fiance Mike Hill

Written by Paul Meara

Photos surfaced on Sunday (January 5) showing Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and her fiancé, Mike Hill, dressed as bride and groom. Last July, the couple got engaged after 14 months of dating when Hill proposed to Bailey in Atlanta with a beautiful five-carat princess cut solitaire ring. However, the wedding they were photographed going through was not their official one. According to Bailey’s agent, Nick Roses, she and Hill are still not married, and the photo shoot was for a spread for Sophisticated Weddings magazine in New York City.

RELATED: Cynthia Bailey Engaged To Sportscaster Mike Hill With Surprise Proposal And 5-Carat Ring “Not to worry, this was merely a photo shoot in preparation for their big day!” Roses told PEOPLE Magazine. “Cynthia looked lovely today! Be sure to check out [the magazine] for Mike and Cynthia’s full photo shoot, coming soon.” Bailey also responded to the photos by sharing one on her Instagram account and clarifying that she is not yet married. “10/10/20 and no i am not pregnant lol!” she captioned the post.

Mike Hill surprised proposed to his now-fiancé during the opening of her business, The Bailey WineCeller, last year. It was a family affair as Bailey’s daughter, Noelle Robinson, and Hill’s two daughters, Kayle and Ashlee, attended alongside the couple’s closest friends and castmates of RHOA. The moment was aired recently on the 12th season of the Bravo reality show. The couple is slated to be married on October 10, 2020, which they consider the “perfect” wedding date. “I actually have to thank Kandi Burruss for helping us with the date,” Bailey told PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check. “We had been wanting to do it in October, but I didn’t actually know when. We were actually in Greece, we were on the bus just bored and talking about wedding stuff. And she said, ’10/10/20 — like 20/20 vision.’ It falls on a Saturday. It’s perfect. Perfect vision, perfect date. And our little mantra is, ‘We’re not perfect, but we’re perfect for each other.’ So it works.”