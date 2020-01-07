Dwyane Wade’s Son Is About To Make His Reality Television Debut

Dwyane Wade’s family has been in the news lately for their unabashed support of one son, but now it seems like another one of his kin is ready to make headlines of his own.

The retired NBA all-star’s son Zaire, an aspiring baller himself, will be one of several celeb kids to star in Legacy, a docuseries about up-and-comers in their respective sports who are the children of famous athletes. Wade will serve as executive producer on the series.

The eight-episode series will feature Zaire during his final season of high school basketball. Vashti Cunningham, the daughter of former NFL quarterback Randall Cunningham, is also slated to appear as she trains for the 2020 Olympics.

RELATED: Dwyane Wade’s Comments About Raising A Gay Son Will Leave You In Tears

Other soon-to-be stars include Evander Holyfield’s sons Evan and Elijah, who are already in the midst of careers in boxing and football, respectively.

"I'm proud to executive produce Legacy and bring my son’s unique athletic journey to other aspiring young athletes," Wade said in a statement via the Hollywood Reporter. "I hope this docuseries leaves viewers feeling inspired through showing the hard work and dedication needed to turn your dreams into reality."

The show will be broadcast on Walmart’s entertainment streaming platform, Vudu. A release date has not yet been set.

"Legacy is a part of Vudu’s commitment to invest in creating premium and compelling original content for families to enjoy together," said Jeremy Verba, vice president and general manager of Vudu, to the Hollywood Reporter. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Whistle and Dwyane Wade and bring this motivational series to life."