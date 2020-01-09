Petty AF: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wax Figures Removed By Museum In England

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just got the royal boot from Madame Tussauds Royal Family display in London.

Less than 24 hours after the couple announced their decision to “step back” from the Royal Family, their wax figures have been removed from the museum.

“Alongside the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior royals. From today Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set,” said Steve Davies, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, FOX News reports.

“As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them,” Davies continued.

Although their wax figures will stay at the museum, the backlash from the U.K. has been very clear since the shocking announcement. According to Evening Standard, public relations and crisis consultant Mark Borkowski says, “It does feel like a royal couple in exile.”