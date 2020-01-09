Steve Harvey Asked About Rumors That Lori Harvey Is Dating Future

Lori Harvey has recently been linked to Atlanta rapper Future. She has been spotted on a few vacations with the 36-year-old and photos have been all over social media. Many want to know what her father Steve Harvey thinks about the situation.

While out in Los Angeles strolling the streets, The Hollywood Fix caught up with the comedian and asked him about a few topics, including the rumors his 23-year-old daughter is dating Future.

"I don't know nothing about that," he replied.

It isn’t clear whether Steve does know about the situation but doesn’t want to speak on it publicly or that he doesn’t pay attention to the tabloids. Considering his outrage over subsequent questions from the outlet over Mark Curry’s accusation that he stole his jokes, he’s probably pleading the fifth.

See footage of the interview below.