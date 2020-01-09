Tyler Perry, Ava DuVernay And Jordan Peele Nominated For 2020 NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP Image Awards will be televised at the top of next month, but the nominees have been announced.

On Thursday (January 9), Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, and Connie Orlando, EVP and head of programming at BET Networks, announced who’s up for the 51st edition of the awards that honors the accomplishments of Black and brown folks in the fields of TV, music, literature and film -- and those who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

Leading the way for the TV category was Netflix, which received 30 mentions thanks to series like When They See Us, which received nine nominations. An additional 12 noms were given out for numerous motion picture categories, which was led by Dolemite Is My Name, which received seven nods.

RELATED: BET To Broadcast the 51st NAACP Image Awards February 22 8/7c

Jordan Peele’s Us was nominated eight times while Queen & Slim garnered seven nominations, including categories for Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

The most prestigious individual award category, Entertainer of the Year, includes nominees Angela Bassett, Billy Porter, Lizzo, Regina King and Tyler Perry.

Voting is now open to the public to determine the winners. The 51st NAACP Image Awards will air on BET February 2 at 8 p.m. EST.

See the nominees below.