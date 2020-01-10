Joseline Hernandez Says Mona Scott Young Is A ‘Talent Scout’ While She’s An ‘Owner’

Apparently, there’s still a beef between Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s Joseline Hernandez and show creator Mona Scott Young.

If you remember, Joseline abruptly departed the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta franchise in 2017 with the show later announcing that she left by showing clips of her raging at show producers in between scenes.

Now back on L&HHM, Hernandez sat down with Wendy Williams on Thursday (January 9) and made it clear that she hasn’t forgiven Young by bringing the shade.

“Some people should be visited by human resources. I mean like, what the hell!” said Joseline, referring to Young. “I came from the streets, I’ve raised myself since I was 14. What I have, she could never get. She’s a talent scout. I’m an owner.”

She went on to explain her rationale and says Young was trying to keep her from owning VH1.

“See when you own something – like Joseline’s Cabaret – and you go talent searching, that’s two different things,” she said to audience gasps. “I was able to bypass her and that’s what she didn’t like. She knew that when I was gonna be done with her and everyone else, I was gonna own VH1.”

Hernandez is slated to make just a handful of appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Miami but hasn’t been promoting her role on the show. Instead, she’s mostly been focused on her new reality show, Joseline’s Cabaret, which will air on the streaming network Zeus.

Watch a segment of the interview below.