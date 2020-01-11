Rachel True Slams Netflix For Omitting Her Name From ‘The Craft’ Lead Actors List

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Rachel True arrives at the FYC Red Carpet Event For Season 3 Of FX's "Better Things" at the Saban Media Center on May 10, 2019 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Rachel True Slams Netflix For Omitting Her Name From ‘The Craft’ Lead Actors List

Her name isn’t credited on either Netflix’s or Amazon Prime’s main page.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

On Friday (January 10), Netflix Film’s Twitter account attempted to throw it back to the 1990s by reminding “future generations” what “90s style was” via screen grabs of the 1996 drama The Craft.

Rachel True, who played Rochelle – one of the four leading roles – pointed out she wasn’t credited as one of the “starring” actors on Netflix’s main page of the film and called them out.

“Yes & @NetflixFilm —— It’d be great if you’d credit me on main page like the other lead actors,” she replied in a tweet. It caused many in her mentions to call out Netflix.

Aside from Netflix, it was pointed out that she was also not mentioned as one of the main actors on Amazon Prime’s home page for the film as well.

The exclusion comes nearly a year after True claims she was excluded from conventions and press opportunities related to The Craft because she’s Black.

"I think it’s interesting these conventions are booking Neve, Fairuza, and Robin all together, but excluding me. Sounds about white," she wrote on Twitter.

"Maybe it’s just an oversight but...I mean...it’s a film about four f*****g girls—not three," she continued. "I’m not calling out anyone convention in particular because it’s more than one and they don’t realize the casual racism to the choice. So if you attend those sorts of things let them know...especially if you’re white, I guess."

The Craft was about four teenage girls who were modern day witches. True’s character put a spell on a white student who was racist to her, famously making her blonde hair fall out. 

See the clip below:

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs