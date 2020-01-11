Rachel True Slams Netflix For Omitting Her Name From ‘The Craft’ Lead Actors List

On Friday (January 10), Netflix Film’s Twitter account attempted to throw it back to the 1990s by reminding “future generations” what “90s style was” via screen grabs of the 1996 drama The Craft.

Rachel True, who played Rochelle – one of the four leading roles – pointed out she wasn’t credited as one of the “starring” actors on Netflix’s main page of the film and called them out.

“Yes & @NetflixFilm —— It’d be great if you’d credit me on main page like the other lead actors,” she replied in a tweet. It caused many in her mentions to call out Netflix.