Rachel True Slams Netflix For Omitting Her Name From ‘The Craft’ Lead Actors List

On Friday (January 10), Netflix Film’s Twitter account attempted to throw it back to the 1990s by reminding “future generations” what “90s style was” via screen grabs of the 1996 drama The Craft.
Rachel True, who played Rochelle – one of the four leading roles – pointed out she wasn’t credited as one of the “starring” actors on Netflix’s main page of the film and called them out.
“Yes & @NetflixFilm —— It’d be great if you’d credit me on main page like the other lead actors,” she replied in a tweet. It caused many in her mentions to call out Netflix.
"Yes & @NetflixFilm ——— Rachel True (@RachelTrue) January 11, 2020
It'd be great if you'd credit me on main page like the other lead actors.
Aside from Netflix, it was pointed out that she was also not mentioned as one of the main actors on Amazon Prime’s home page for the film as well.
I don't know if this is a Netflix issue or an Amazon issue but you aren't credited on mine. Either way, not cool at all. — Clay Cane (@claycane) January 11, 2020
The exclusion comes nearly a year after True claims she was excluded from conventions and press opportunities related to The Craft because she’s Black.
"I think it’s interesting these conventions are booking Neve, Fairuza, and Robin all together, but excluding me. Sounds about white," she wrote on Twitter.
I think it's interesting these conventions are booking Neve, Fairuza &, Robin all together, but excluding me. Sounds about white.— Rachel True (@RachelTrue) January 26, 2019
I'm not calling out any one convention in particular because it's more than one & they don't realize the casual racism to the choice. So if you attend those sorts of things let them know.. especially if you're white, I guess.— Rachel True (@RachelTrue) January 26, 2019
"Maybe it’s just an oversight but...I mean...it’s a film about four f*****g girls—not three," she continued. "I’m not calling out anyone convention in particular because it’s more than one and they don’t realize the casual racism to the choice. So if you attend those sorts of things let them know...especially if you’re white, I guess."
The Craft was about four teenage girls who were modern day witches. True’s character put a spell on a white student who was racist to her, famously making her blonde hair fall out.
See the clip below:
Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
