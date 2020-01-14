Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Are Now Officially Miami Police Officers

Bad Boys for Life hits theaters on Friday and Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have been making the rounds to promote the highly anticipated film. In the franchise, they play Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), two Miami police officers. Now, life is imitating art. The two have been named honorary members of the Miami Police Department.



The Miami Police Department posted on Twitter, “Will Smith and Martin Lawrence received the key to the city and were named Honorary police officers by Mayor Francis Suarez and Chief Jorge Colina. They’ve earned their police badges and are always welcome here in Miami.”