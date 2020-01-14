Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Are Now Officially Miami Police Officers

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Bad Boys for Life hits theaters on Friday and Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have been making the rounds to promote the highly anticipated film. In the franchise, they play Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), two Miami police officers. Now, life is imitating art. The two have been named honorary members of the Miami Police Department.
The Miami Police Department posted on Twitter, “Will Smith and Martin Lawrence received the key to the city and were named Honorary police officers by Mayor Francis Suarez and Chief Jorge Colina. They’ve earned their police badges and are always welcome here in Miami.”
The original Bad Boys premiered in 1995 and was a box office smash, grossing over $140 million at the box office, which was huge for the time. Bad Boys for Life, the follow-up to 2003’s Bad Boys II, is expected to be just as huge with an expected $40 million at the box office for this opening weekend.
Not only are they bad boys for life, Will and Martin are box office gold for life.
