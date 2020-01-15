Kim Kardashian Insists She Was Not Booing Tristan Thompson At Recent NBA Game

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
It’s no secret that Tristan Thompson has had some ups and downs with the Kardashian family. However, Kim Kardashian wants everyone to know it’s always love from her end.
Kim and Kanye attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game at the Staples Center, where Tristan was playing. Harper’s Bazaar posted a Tweet with the caption, “Kim Kardashian Seemingly Spotted Booing Tristan Thompson While Sitting Courtside at Cavs vs. Lakers Game.”
The photo shows Kim standing up, and, to be fair, looks nothing like booing. See below:
Kim responded on Twitter with, “I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”
As of now, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have not reunited, but he has allegedly been working to get her back. PEOPLE reported in December, “She is flattered that he is trying to win her back, but not flattered enough to be in a romantic relationship with him.”
Nonetheless, it is good to see there is no strife between him and the Kardashians, considering he is the father to baby True.
In other news, Kim and Kanye are joining other celebs by doing a theater buyout of Michael B. Jordan’s film Just Mercy, which is a film on civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, who fights for men on death row.
See the announcement from Kim below:
(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
