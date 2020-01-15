Kim Kardashian Insists She Was Not Booing Tristan Thompson At Recent NBA Game

It’s no secret that Tristan Thompson has had some ups and downs with the Kardashian family. However, Kim Kardashian wants everyone to know it’s always love from her end.

Kim and Kanye attended the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game at the Staples Center, where Tristan was playing. Harper’s Bazaar posted a Tweet with the caption, “Kim Kardashian Seemingly Spotted Booing Tristan Thompson While Sitting Courtside at Cavs vs. Lakers Game.”

The photo shows Kim standing up, and, to be fair, looks nothing like booing. See below: