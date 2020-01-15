Watch Issa Spit Hot Fire In ‘Insecure Season 4’ Teaser Trailer

Issa Rae’s Insecure is finally returning for its fourth season and the first trailer for the HBO breakout series has just been released.

The show’s third season wrapped up in September 2018, and apparently, Season 4 is all about “leveling up.”

Rae joined her Insecure co-stars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis as well as writer/director/EP Prentice Penny at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California Wednesday morning (January 15) and described what the show’s characters will be going through during the upcoming season.

RELATED: Issa Rae Got Cussed Out By A Fan About 'Insecure' Delays – And Her Response Was Perfect

“This season is about our characters leveling up, entering that next stage of their life,” Rae said. Prentice added that the characters will be asking themselves if their relationships are in their lives for “a reason or a season.”

The cast announced the new season will premiere Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. EST in conjunction with the trailer release. In the preview, Issa spits some hot bars about how she’s ready to glow up on all the haters.

Watch the trailer below.