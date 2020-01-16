Issa Rae’s Trailer For ‘The Lovebirds’ Dropped – And It’s Hilarious

April is going to be an epic month for Issa Rae. Insecure returns on April 12, and her film The Lovebirds drops on April 3.



A press release descries the film as a “couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery.” The couple goes “from one extreme – and hilarious - circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.”



The film is directed by Michael Showalter, who also directed Kumail Nanjiani in 2017 The Big Sick.



Check out the hilarious trailer below: