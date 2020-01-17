RZA Directed A Heist Movie With Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes And Shameik Moore

RZA’s latest film, Cut Throat City, is set to premiere at SXSW 2020 in Austin, Texas, according to a release from the festival.

The film is slated to star actor Shameik Moore and relay the story of four boyhood friends in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward who return after Hurricane Katrina to find their homes destroyed and themselves jobless with no assistance from FEMA.

Without any options, they reluctantly turn to a local gangster, who offers them an opportunity to turn their lives around. That opportunity would be a dangerous heist that goes wrong and has them hunted by detectives and a crime boss who believes they stole the heist money.

Cut Throat City will also star Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, Isaiah Washington and T.I., among others. It will be directed by RZA and produced by Natalie Perrotta, Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer and more.

The dates of all festival screenings are slated to be released later this month.

Watch the film’s trailer below.