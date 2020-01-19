‘Bad Boys For Life’ Rocks The Box Office

Sony’s Bad Boys for Life is dominating at the global box office and is expected to cross the $100 million mark through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led action film exceeded expectations, raking in $59 million at the U.S. box office while adding on $38.6 million from overseas. It was expected to pull in $38 to $45 million.

The movie, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah cost $90 million to produce and recorded the second best MLK weekend box office opening to date, after 2014’s American Sniper, and is Sony’s biggest R-rated debut ever.

The third edition to the movie follows up 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II. It depicts detective Marcus Burnett (played by Lawrence) and his partner Mike Lowery (played by Smith) teaming up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel.