Porsha Williams Speaks Out On The Status Of Her Relationship With Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams is trying to “figure out” her relationship with Dennis McKinley after he reportedly cheated on her.

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Williams was asked about how things stand with McKinley, and her reply was rather vague.

“You know we’re working on our relationship. I think every relationship is a work in progress,” she said. “We have a daughter together and just pray for us, you pray for yourselves just add us in there.”

If the initial reports of cheating weren’t enough, newer rumors that Dennis was seen entering an Atlanta diner at 4 a.m. with multiple “beautiful women,” all of which were not his wife-to-be and “flirting with him,” could’ve created more friction between the soon-to-be husband and wife. It’s something Cohen followed up his first question with.

Williams’ response?

“I don’t know,” she said. “Can you all just continue to comment and speculate and let me just figure out my life?” Porsha asked. “I’m figuring out my life. Yeah.”

Porsha’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live comes right as Dennis McKinley apologized to Williams’ mother and sister, claiming that, "Today is about an olive branch that I'm extending to fix this family."

On Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, McKinley tried to prove that he is still the one for Porsha and will do whatever it takes to get fully back into her good graces.

“We really couldn’t get to this point without y’all helping with PJ so I really appreciate that,” McKinley said during his apology to Diane and Lauren. “Porsha has been through some rough times in the last two months, dealing with my infidelity and I just want to apologize to everybody. We got a lot more work to do but we are family so I think, at the end of the day, I think it’s very important we make a commitment to stick by each other during the downs and root for each other during the ups. Because the ups are easy.”

Porsha also commented about Dennis making amends with her family. “Dennis sitting down with my mom and my sister is a chance for him to really put his money where his mouth is,” she said during the episode, “This is a time to look them in the eyes and let them know he understands what he did to his family.”

She added: “He needs to have an opportunity to take full accountability,” before turning to McKinley and saying, “You are doing very good, we are on the right track, but it still doesn’t change the fact that you caused this. Just remember that.”

Diane and Lauren had blocked McKinley’s number after learning about his infidelity, so it was of the utmost importance he apologize in person. “Lauren [was the most on guard],” Williams explained. “She feels like, ‘My sister loves you but you cheated on her while she was pregnant.’ That to her is something she wants him to understand is so serious and cannot happen again.”

Watch a segment of Porsha Williams’ interview on Watch What Happens Live along with a clip of Dennis apologizing on Sunday’s episode of RHOA below.