Is There A ‘Power’ Spinoff Coming Surrounding Tommy?

Taking to his Instagram account, Sikora, who plays Tommy Egan in the Starz show, posted a picture of him wearing a hat reading “Tommy Season One.” His location tag, “Start of Route 66,” is also of note considering in the Power episode “It’s All Your Fault,” Tommy shocks fans by starting life over again by heading west.

With just two episodes left of Power , fans of the series are trying to figure out what they’re going to watch next. Joseph Sikora may have the answer for everyone.

According to TV Guide, Starz reps wouldn’t confirm a spinoff is in the works, but in a conversation during a Starz event at the Television Critics Association press tour, Sikora hinted that we haven’t seen the last of him.

"One can assume that," he told the outlet when asked if the episode was a set-up for a new series. "Hopefully, Tommy makes it out west. Hopefully, that's one of the new shows — or maybe Tommy's just gone. As Tommy is leaving, everything is taken from him. Maybe the message is also that Tommy gets out alive because of the sacrifice of Ghost."

He continued: “Tommy is leaving with nothing but a shell so in essence he is a ghost. I think Tommy is a shell. When a crab leaves a shell, what do you do with the old shell? A new living thing enters that shell; it has to get refilled up."

Tommy, Sikora said, demonstrated a huge sign of hope on the way out of town with a smile on his face. "What Tommy does with that smirk is say 'Maybe.' Maybe there's life. Maybe there's a continuation."

During “It’s All Your Fault,” Tommy was depicted getting caught up in numerous extremely dangerous situations. The revelation that he would make it the end of Power without being murdered shocked fans of the series.

Not to put a dent in Power fans’ enthusiasm for a spinoff, The Shade Room posted a side-by-side photo of Sikora’s teasing post next to a promo picture of a show called Tommy, which highlights a former high-ranking NYPD officer becoming the first female police chief of Los Angeles. The first season of the show has yet to air.