Mo’Nique Lands Stand Up Special With Showtime

The comedian is bringing the laughs to the cable network.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Two years ago, Oscar winner Mo’Nique called for a boycott of Netflix after she was offered  $500,000 for a stand up special. In November, she filed a pay discrimination lawsuit against the streaming platform. Nonetheless, she won’t stop the laughter -- the 52-year-old has now landed a deal with Showtime.

The network made the announcement on Twitter. The show is called Mo’Nique and Friends and airs Feb. 7. See the trailer below:

As for the lawsuit, Netflix responded in a statement to BET.com in November by saying, 

"We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously. We believe our opening offer to Mo'Nique was fair — which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit."

Mo’Nique will surely have tons of laughs to bring to Showtime next month. We’ll be watching!

