Mo’Nique Lands Stand Up Special With Showtime

Two years ago, Oscar winner Mo’Nique called for a boycott of Netflix after she was offered $500,000 for a stand up special. In November, she filed a pay discrimination lawsuit against the streaming platform. Nonetheless, she won’t stop the laughter -- the 52-year-old has now landed a deal with Showtime.



The network made the announcement on Twitter. The show is called Mo’Nique and Friends and airs Feb. 7. See the trailer below:

