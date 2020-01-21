Mo’Nique Lands Stand Up Special With Showtime

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Two years ago, Oscar winner Mo’Nique called for a boycott of Netflix after she was offered $500,000 for a stand up special. In November, she filed a pay discrimination lawsuit against the streaming platform. Nonetheless, she won’t stop the laughter -- the 52-year-old has now landed a deal with Showtime.
The network made the announcement on Twitter. The show is called Mo’Nique and Friends and airs Feb. 7. See the trailer below:
RELATED: Shameik Moore And RZA Talk Dice Games, Killer Tapes And Making ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ TV Series
.@MoWorldwide is back! And she brought some friends. pic.twitter.com/dclgOP2JqP— Showtime (@Showtime) January 17, 2020
As for the lawsuit, Netflix responded in a statement to BET.com in November by saying,
"We care deeply about inclusion, equity, and diversity and take any accusations of discrimination very seriously. We believe our opening offer to Mo'Nique was fair — which is why we will be fighting this lawsuit."
Mo’Nique will surely have tons of laughs to bring to Showtime next month. We’ll be watching!
(Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS