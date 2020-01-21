Tyrese Says ‘Black and Blue’ Was Suppressed In Theaters Due To Racism

Tyrese’s Black and Blue, which also starred Oscar nominee Naomie Harris, opened in theaters Oct. 25, 2019. However, the movie did not make a big splash and reportedly brought in $22 million at the box office, which is considered low -- even though the budget was $12 million.

The film has now dropped on DVD and streaming services but Tyrese is speaking out, saying racism is why the film was not a bigger success.



Tyrese said, “When Black and Blue was in theaters, they never put the name on the marquee, unless you specifically went to the front desk to request the movie, you didn’t even know the movie was playing in certain theaters.”

The film was about a policewoman in New Orleans who captures the shooting death of a young drug dealer on her body cam. The murder was committed by corrupt cops and chaos ensues when she tries to fight back against the corruption.



He said the message was “suppressed” and that’s the reason why people “focus on box office movies with CG and special effectrs because they just want to turn a profit.” He also added, “When you do movies like this that speak to the culture, that speak to the reality of what we have to live every single day, sh*t can get a little uncomfortable.



The 41-year-old stressed he wasn’t pulling the “race card,” he was just “speaking facts.”

Watch the clip below:

