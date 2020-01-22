Lira Galore Is Seeking A Restraining Order Against Pierre ‘Pee’ Thomas

Lira Galore claims Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas has violently attacked her and is in the midst of obtaining a restraining order against him.

According to TMZ, documents were filed last week for a temporary protective order because of what she describes as “menacing behavior” toward her. The former couple is currently in a custody battle over their nine-month old baby, Khaleesi.

Last month, Galore accused Thomas of violent abuse, claiming he beat her during her first eight months of pregnancy. She’s seeking upwards of $15 million for her injuries.

RELATED: Lira Galore's Wedding May Be In Jeopardy Thanks To This Female Rapper

In the new documents, Galore claims that because of the alleged past violence against her, she’s terrified of Thomas and says his actions in court have only ratcheted up her fear. She says Thomas kept trying to speak to her, approaching her in an “intimidating nature” and attempted to get her phone number.

Galore also claims that while she and Thomas were sitting across from each other in the conference room, he kept glaring at her and she even caught him taking pictures of her. She says that when she and her lawyer tried to leave the room, Thomas blocked the doorway and harassed her, which caused a deputy to help escort her out of the building.

Thomas has long denied he’s been abusive toward Galore and describes Lira’s accusations as a “$15 million dollar shake down.”