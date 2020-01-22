Meghan Markle's Father Is Demanding Money: 'It’s Time To Look After Daddy'

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Canada House on January 07, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Thomas Markle continues to run his mouth.

Ever since Meghan Markle got into a relationship with Prince Harry, the Markles have been in the press, talking to any tabloid that will listen. Now, Meghan Markle’s father has hit a new low. 

In a 90-minute film (yes, 90 minutes) titled Thomas Markle: My Story, which will air on U.K.’s Channel 5, he rants about why he is entitled to her money, “At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I’ve been through I should be rewarded for. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years she’ll take care of me. I’m in my senior years now.”

He creepily added, “It’s time to look after Daddy.”

Thomas has made it a career to attack his daughter. He sold pictures to the paparazzi, wasn’t allowed to attend the wedding and reportedly didn’t talk to her on the wedding day.

In December of 2018 he told Good Morning Britain, “I don’t plan to be silent for the rest of my life, she has to know that.”

On January 8, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping away from the royal family. They are reportedly both moving to Canada with baby Archie.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

