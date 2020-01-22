NeNe Leakes Reacts To Wendy Williams Claiming She’s Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Rumors began swirling over the past week that NeNe Leakes would be departing from Real Housewives of Atlanta after this season. On Tuesday (January 21), things seemed even more concrete when Wendy Williams revealed on her show a text she received from NeNe, which contained the words, “I’m quitting.”

A rep for Leakes spoke out and pumped the breaks on everything, claiming that no decision regarding the reality star’s status with RHOA has been made.

Now, NeNe herself is speaking out, and while she’s not denying she may step down as a cast member, she’s not too happy that Williams put her business out there.

”Private conversations should be left in private!” she tweeted Wednesday morning. “What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those type of days.”