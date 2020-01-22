NeNe Leakes Reacts To Wendy Williams Claiming She’s Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Reality TV personality NeNe Leakes visits BuzzFeedâ s â AM TO DMâ to discuss the Bravo series â The Real Housewives of Atlantaâ on November 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

This time NeNe herself cleared the air.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Rumors began swirling over the past week that NeNe Leakes would be departing from Real Housewives of Atlanta after this season. On Tuesday (January 21), things seemed even more concrete when Wendy Williams revealed on her show a text she received from NeNe, which contained the words, “I’m quitting.”

A rep for Leakes spoke out and pumped the breaks on everything, claiming that no decision regarding the reality star’s status with RHOA has been made.

Now, NeNe herself is speaking out, and while she’s not denying she may step down as a cast member, she’s not too happy that Williams put her business out there.

”Private conversations should be left in private!” she tweeted Wednesday morning. “What are girlfriends for if you can’t vent to them on those type of days.”

On Tuesday’s show, Williams said: “I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad and feel bad for her. She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders. I’m not going to say it, she’s got to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life.”

She continued: “Forget arguing with them broads — you’ve got that secret, and that secret is going to melt their hearts. Because when she shared it with me, I cried with her.”

No word on what that secret is.

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

