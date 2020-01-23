Meghan Markle's Half-Brother Is Running His Mouth: 'I Feel Betrayed'

Meghan Markle’s non-melanated side of the family continues to attack her. Yesterday, it was her father, Thomas Markle, and now her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., who famously wrote a letter to Prince Harry telling him to not marry his sister, is running his mouth.



While talking to an Australian TV show called Sunrise, Thomas said he thought it was “a little bit insulting” for her and Harry to leave the royal family. He also said, “She is my sister and I always loved her. We had a great upbringing, we had a pretty good childhood. It's like my father said, ‘I don't recognise this person in my daughter anymore’, and neither do I and the rest of the family.”



He continued, “I don't believe in some of her actions as far as disowning her family and saying we don't exist when we've given her a great childhood and upbringing. But like I said, I do love her, she is my sister. I feel a bit betrayed being shoved off to the side like I don't exist like the rest of the family."



He also whined that Meghan didn’t reach out to her father during the wedding, even though he had sold pictures to the paparazzi.



It is not clear the last time 54-year-old Thomas Markle Jr. saw Meghan Markle or if they've had any significant relationship in recent years.



Watch the interview below: