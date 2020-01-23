Megyn Kelly Claims Double Standard After Robert Downey Jr. Defends His Blackface Character

Yesterday, Robert Downey Jr. defended putting on blackface for the 2008 film Tropic Thunder . He claimed “90 percent” of his Black friends thought he was “great” in the role, in which his character was a white actor playing a Black actor. Now, Megyn Kelly — who was fired from NBC over her own comments about blackface, has something to say. Kelly, who once insisted that Jesus was white , wrote on Twitter, “R. Downey Jr: wears blackface for Universal w/o regret bc it ’sparked a necessary convo.’ Univer.: yay Robert! Me: Never worn blackface but had one of those ‘necessary convos’ re how standard seems to have changed over time.NBC-Univer: F.U.! Cancelled!” See below:

In case you forgot, in October of 2018, Kelly said blackface was not racist on Halloween as long as it’s part of a character. A media firestorm ensued, which had many people defending her. Her talk show, which was already bombing in the ratings, was canceled on October 26, 2018. She reportedly walked away with $69 million dollars.



Megyn Kelly has nothing to complain about.

As for Downey, he received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his role. See a clip below: