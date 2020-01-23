Megyn Kelly Claims Double Standard After Robert Downey Jr. Defends His Blackface Character

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Yesterday, Robert Downey Jr. defended putting on blackface for the 2008 film Tropic Thunder. He claimed “90 percent” of his Black friends thought he was “great” in the role, in which his character was a white actor playing a Black actor. Now, Megyn Kelly — who was fired from NBC over her own comments about blackface, has something to say.
Kelly, who once insisted that Jesus was white, wrote on Twitter, “R. Downey Jr: wears blackface for Universal w/o regret bc it ’sparked a necessary convo.’ Univer.: yay Robert! Me: Never worn blackface but had one of those ‘necessary convos’ re how standard seems to have changed over time.NBC-Univer: F.U.! Cancelled!”
See below:
In case you forgot, in October of 2018, Kelly said blackface was not racist on Halloween as long as it’s part of a character. A media firestorm ensued, which had many people defending her. Her talk show, which was already bombing in the ratings, was canceled on October 26, 2018. She reportedly walked away with $69 million dollars.
Megyn Kelly has nothing to complain about.
As for Downey, he received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his role. See a clip below:
