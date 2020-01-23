Megyn Kelly Claims Double Standard After Robert Downey Jr. Defends His Blackface Character

NEW YORK, NY MAY20: Megyn Kelly poses at The Opening Night celebration for Pip's Island benefiting the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp at 400 West 42nd Street on May 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Yesterday, Robert Downey Jr. defended putting on blackface for the 2008 film Tropic Thunder. He claimed “90 percent” of his Black friends thought he was “great” in the role, in which his character was a white actor playing a Black actor. Now, Megyn Kelly — who was fired from NBC over her own comments about blackface, has something to say.

Kelly, who once insisted that Jesus was white, wrote on Twitter, “R. Downey Jr: wears blackface for Universal w/o regret bc it ’sparked a necessary convo.’ Univer.: yay Robert! Me: Never worn blackface but had one of those ‘necessary convos’ re how standard seems to have changed over time.NBC-Univer: F.U.! Cancelled!”

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Claims '90 Percent' Of His Black Friends Thought He Was 'Great' In Blackface

In case you forgot, in October of 2018, Kelly said blackface was not racist on Halloween as long as it’s part of a character. A media firestorm ensued, which had many people defending her. Her talk show, which was already bombing in the ratings, was canceled on October 26, 2018. She reportedly walked away with $69 million dollars.

Megyn Kelly has nothing to complain about. 

As for Downey, he received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his role. See a clip below:

(Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)

