Terry Crews On Accusations Of Racism At ‘AGT’: ‘That Was Never My Experience’

In November, Gabrielle Union spoke out about a toxic work environment at America’s Got Talent, which included accusations of racism and sexism. Terry Crews, who is a host on the show, is now speaking out.



Crews, 51, told The 3rd Hour of Today that he cannot “speak for sexism because I’m not a woman.”



However, he added, “But I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment."

He continued, “When you look at what the allegations were about, it was given by an unnamed source. My thing is – it's funny because I believe you should listen to women, you should always believe women so I asked my wife what I should do. She was like, 'first of all, if it's coming from an unnamed source – because Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly – …if she hasn't made a statement, why would you?'”

Reportedly, Union, 47, saw more than one racially insensitive incident. One of the alleged moments took place during an audition when a white male contestant impersonated numerous famous singers, including Beyoncé. Insiders claim that he "blacked up" his hands during the routine and was still allowed to perform in front of the audience. Union and other staff members allegedly protested against it, but the producers reportedly allowed it to continue.

This was removed in editing.



Union was also allegedly told that her hairstyles were “too Black” and received this critique "over half a dozen times." In the aftermath of the allegations, Union did meet with NBC and shared her “unfiltered truth” in “'productive” five-hour meeting, according to her tweets.



See Terry Crews’ interview on the The 3rd Hour of Today below:

