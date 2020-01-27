Lauren London Shares Message Of Love And Support For Vanessa Bryant

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lauren London attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Lauren London Shares Message Of Love And Support For Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Just last year, Lauren London was mourning the loss of Nipsey Hussle. Hours before she participated in a Grammys tribute to the rapper, NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning. 

The tragic news shocked the world, and Lauren London beautifully showed her support for Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant. She wrote on social media, “Heart is heavy. There are no words Just real conversations with God. Sending my heart to Vanessa and the Family.”

Vanessa has three other daughters, including a seven-month old baby.

Kobe and Gigi were on the way to the Mamba Academy, which is in nearby Thousand Oaks, for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. Sadly, there were other victims. According to CNN, Orange Coast College (OCC) baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, died. In addition, Christina Mauser, an assistant girls basketball coach, and Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton, also perished.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. 

 

 

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

