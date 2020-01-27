Lauren London Shares Message Of Love And Support For Vanessa Bryant

Just last year, Lauren London was mourning the loss of Nipsey Hussle. Hours before she participated in a Grammys tribute to the rapper, NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

The tragic news shocked the world, and Lauren London beautifully showed her support for Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant. She wrote on social media, “Heart is heavy. There are no words Just real conversations with God. Sending my heart to Vanessa and the Family.”



See below:

